Scotiabank Has Bullish Outlook for WPM FY2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

