Q1 Earnings Estimate for Veru Issued By B. Riley

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Veru in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

VERU opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.53. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 419,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 3,994.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 332,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240,134 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Veru by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

