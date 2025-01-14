Q3 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.92.

TC Energy Price Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$66.15 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$225,472.00. Also, Director Lindsay Mackay sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$246,400.00. Insiders have sold 420,911 shares of company stock valued at $28,259,105 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

