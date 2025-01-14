Q1 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Issued By KeyCorp

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneWater Marine’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $14.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director J Steven Roy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $395,478. The trade was a 13.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,044.80. This represents a 1.99 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,485 shares of company stock worth $543,089 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

