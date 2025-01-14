What is William Blair’s Estimate for BBCP Q2 Earnings?

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

