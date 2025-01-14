Brokers Set Expectations for EQB’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$115.50.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$106.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.01. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$113.20.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Further Reading

