Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for EIX Q1 Earnings

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Edison International Stock Performance
Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 506,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 695,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Edison International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
