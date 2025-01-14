Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for M&T Bank Q1 Earnings

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $191.35 on Monday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.97%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. The trade was a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after buying an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after buying an additional 190,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,824,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.