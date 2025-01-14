Q1 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Raised by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $134.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 81,654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,093,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $263,559,000 after buying an additional 85,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

