Research Analysts Set Expectations for MGY Q2 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.42 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 87.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $14,201,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

