Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Euroseas Q2 Earnings

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.24 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ESEA opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euroseas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

