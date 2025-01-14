Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $66.99 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $48,527,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $22,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

