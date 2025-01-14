What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for WGO Q2 Earnings?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

