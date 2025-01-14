Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Lennar Earnings

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.68. Lennar has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 4,225.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

