Q1 EPS Estimates for Berry Lifted by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.82 on Monday. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth $5,636,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2,821.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 627,375 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 23.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 318,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth $1,333,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

