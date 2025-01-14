HC Wainwright Forecasts Lower Earnings for RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 2.6 %

RICK stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

