Capital One Financial Has Optimistic View of EXE Q1 Earnings

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.