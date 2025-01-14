Q1 EPS Forecast for Solid Biosciences Reduced by Analyst

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of SLDB opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $28,403.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,712.80. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at $215,510.40. This trade represents a 22.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,848 shares of company stock valued at $155,852. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 330,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

