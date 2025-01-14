William Blair Forecasts Lower Earnings for Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.47 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,086.06. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570 over the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,065,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

