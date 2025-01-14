Axcelis Technologies Faces Potential Revenue Impact Following Release of New U.S. Department of Commerce Rules

On January 10, 2025, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) filed a Form 8-K report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) had recently issued new interim final rules. These rules involve adding companies to the U.S. Entity List and imposing further restrictions on the export of specific semiconductor capital equipment products and services to customers based in China.

As a result of a preliminary assessment of these 2024 BIS Rules, Axcelis Technologies currently anticipates a potential decrease in total annual revenue ranging between $20 million to $50 million for Fiscal Year 2025. It should be noted that these figures are subject to adjustments as the company continues to evaluate the implications of these updated regulations.

The 8-K filing further revealed that Axcelis Technologies is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to assess the full impact of the new rules as more details become available.

In the filing, Axcelis Technologies, based in Beverly, Massachusetts, and specializing in providing semiconductor manufacturing equipment, emphasized the uncertainty regarding the final impact of the 2024 BIS Rules on its operations and revenue as it navigates through the new regulatory environment.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay tuned for further developments as Axcelis Technologies works to address the potential financial implications resulting from these regulatory changes. The company is expected to provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing submitted by Axcelis Technologies on January 10, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional details, interested parties can access the full filing on the SEC’s website under Axcelis Technologies’ filings.

