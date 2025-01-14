CNB Financial Corporation Announces Merger Agreement with ESSA Bancorp, Inc.On January 9, 2025, CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) and its subsidiary bank, CNB Bank, entered into a definitive agreement with ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (“ESSA”) and ESSA Bank &

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CNB Financial’s 8K filing here.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

