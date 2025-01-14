Quanterix Prepares to Accelerate Market Development with First Integrated Solution for Ultra-Sensitive Detection of Biomarkers

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) announced on January 10, 2025, the development of the first integrated solution for ultra-sensitive detection of blood and tissue-based protein biomarkers. This innovation is aimed at expediting the market development of new diagnostic testing solutions.

In connection with this groundbreaking development, Quanterix will be filing a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing will include a joint proxy statement of Quanterix and Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA), providing essential information about the proposed transaction between the two entities.

Investors and security holders are encouraged to carefully review the registration statement, joint proxy statement/prospectus, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC by Quanterix and Akoya. These documents will contain crucial information about the companies and the proposed transaction. Once finalized, a definitive copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus will be distributed to stockholders of both Quanterix and Akoya.

Quanterix and Akoya will nominate candidates to join Quanterix’s Board of Directors, with Masoud Toloue appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Vandana Sriram as Chief Financial Officer of the combined entity. The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, along with customary closing conditions.

The integrated solution is designed to provide an accelerated path to scale and profitability, focusing on high-growth markets. Quanterix foresees significant organic revenue growth by 2026, along with robust cost synergies and a clear roadmap to cash flow positivity in the near future.

Quanterix is a prominent player in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, while Akoya Biosciences leads the Spatial Biology Revolution. By joining forces, the companies aim to expand their commercial reach, offer complementary technology and service portfolios, and deliver strong double-digit organic growth in the coming years.

With a combined revenue projection of approximately $220 million and a clear focus on high-growth markets in neurology, oncology, and immunology, Quanterix and Akoya are poised to unlock a $5 billion addressable market. This strategic partnership positions them uniquely to drive market development for new liquid biopsy tests and provide an integrated platform for biomarker detection from tissue to blood.

The collaboration between Quanterix and Akoya marks a significant step towards unifying clinical and anatomical pathology, offering a comprehensive approach to disease monitoring and treatment efficacy assessment. The companies’ shared vision is to revolutionize diagnostic testing solutions by leveraging their complementary strengths and innovative technologies.

As the transaction progresses, investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor developments closely, as the combined entity aims to deliver substantial value through enhanced operational efficiency, expanded market presence, and accelerated growth opportunities.

