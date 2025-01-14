BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Releases Positive Financial Results and Guidance for 2025

On January 10, 2025, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) unveiled its preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) net revenue and total revenue figures for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year that concluded on December 31, 2024. The company also shared its guidance for ORLADEYO net revenue and total revenue for the full year 2025, anticipated operating expenses for 2025, and signaled its expectation of nearing quarterly earnings per share profitability in the latter half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

These revelations were made public through a press release and were accompanied by the announcement of an upcoming webcast presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 14, 2025, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. The press release states that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals anticipates approaching quarterly earnings per share profitability during the latter part of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The press release, titled “BioCryst Announces Preliminary Full Year 2024 ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) Net Revenue of $437 Million, (+34 percent y-o-y),” has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing.

Moreover, information revealed in Exhibit 99.1 has been incorporated by reference under Item 7.01 of Regulation FD Disclosure. It is important to note that the details provided in this current Form 8-K filing, along with the enclosed Exhibit 99.1, are not to be considered as “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. They are also not subject to the liabilities of that section. Additionally, this information is not incorporated by reference into any filings made by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly referenced in such a filing.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

