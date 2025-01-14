Dyne Therapeutics Provides Updates on Clinical Trials in Recent 8-K Filing

In a recent Form 8-K filing dated January 10, 2025, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) shared significant updates regarding its ongoing clinical trials and financial outlook.

Dyne Therapeutics disclosed its preliminary estimated cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $642 million as of December 31, 2024. This figure is still subject to completion procedures and has not been audited.

Regulation FD Disclosure:The company announced new clinical data from its Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE clinical trial of DYNE-101 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), which showed promising results. Additionally, a safety update was provided for the ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER clinical trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Dyne Therapeutics reported details on the Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 in DM1, highlighting positive efficacy data showing significant splicing correction and functional improvement. The company plans to move forward with a Registrational Expansion Cohort for a potential submission for U.S. Accelerated Approval.

Regarding the Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in DMD, the company shared updates on safety and tolerability, demonstrating a favorable profile. Results also indicated robust dystrophin expression and functional improvement.

The company’s clinical plans include initiating a global placebo-controlled Registrational Expansion Cohort in the ACHIEVE trial and enrolling participants in the DYNE-251 DELIVER trial Registrational Expansion Cohort. Dyne Therapeutics aims to complete these initiatives and submit applications for U.S. Accelerated Approval in the first half of 2026.

In addition to the clinical updates, the company emphasized that all forward-looking statements should be considered with caution, as they involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Dyne intends to continue pursuing strategic approaches to developing transformative therapies while prioritizing regulatory compliance and financial stability.

This filing provides stakeholders and investors with essential information about Dyne Therapeutics’ progress in its clinical trials and financial position.

