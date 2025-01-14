Global Acquisitions Corporation Adopts Amended and Restated Bylaws

Global Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:AASP) recently announced significant updates to its corporate governance structure with the adoption of amended and restated bylaws. The changes, approved by the board of directors on January 7, 2025, aim to enhance various operational aspects within the company.

The amended and restated bylaws introduce several key amendments that refine the company’s protocols. Some of the notable changes include provisions allowing the issuance of uncertificated/book-entry shares, updated voting requirements aligned with Nevada law, expanded roles for company officers, and revised procedures for shareholder meetings and nominations.

Additionally, the updated bylaws address logistical aspects such as the principal address of the company, procedures for shareholder actions via written consent, electronic meeting provisions, and the formation of board committees. The revisions also emphasize the rights of indemnification for officers and directors in accordance with Nevada law.

The comprehensive set of amendments is geared towards streamlining operational processes, enhancing corporate governance practices, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. The consolidated efforts under the amended and restated bylaws are expected to provide a more robust framework for decision-making and governance within Global Acquisitions Corporation.

For further details on the specific amendments and updates to the bylaws, interested parties can refer to the full document attached as Exhibit 3.1 in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move by Global Acquisitions Corporation underscores the company’s commitment to refining its internal governance structure in line with evolving regulatory standards and best practices within the industry.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

