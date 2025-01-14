NextCure Initiates Phase 1 Study for B7-H4 ADC Therapy to Treat Multiple Cancers_

On January 10, 2025, NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) made a significant announcement through a press release, indicating the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1 study of LNCB74. LNCB74 represents a B7-H4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), strategically designed as a therapeutic approach for the treatment of multiple cancers.

Get alerts:

Dr. Udayan Guha, Senior Vice President of Clinical & Translational Development at NextCure, expressed, “Dosing the first patient in the LNCB74 Phase 1 study is a significant milestone for NextCure as we continue to advance our B7-H4 ADC program.” He further added, “We look forward to establishing the safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of LNCB74. We believe this novel ADC could potentially transform treatment options for multiple cancers.”

The company had previously announced in December 2024 that it had received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Investigational New Drug application concerning LNCB74. This therapeutic initiative is being pursued in collaboration with LigaChem Biosciences.

NextCure, Inc., a pioneer in the field of clinical-stage biopharmaceuticals, specializes in the discovery and development of novel therapeutic solutions for cancer patients who show resistance or disease progression on existing treatments. Their focus lies on leveraging innovative mechanisms of actions like antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies, and proteins to enhance outcomes for such patients.

For more information about NextCure and their innovative treatment solutions, interested individuals can visit www.nextcure.com.

While this announcement bears promising prospects, it is vital to note that forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to various factors, including potential discrepancies between preclinical and clinical trial results, the company’s financial standing, regulatory approvals, and workforce dependencies, among others. Interested parties are advised to refer to detailed risk disclosures in NextCure’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive overview.

Investor inquiries can be directed to Timothy Mayer, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer at NextCure, Inc., via IR@nextcure.com or by calling (240) 762-6486.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NextCure’s 8K filing here.

About NextCure

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Read More