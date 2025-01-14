Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) Reports Preliminary Cash Estimate for 2024

Immunocore Holdings plc, a biopharmaceutical company based in the United Kingdom, released a Form 8-K filing on January 10, 2025. In the filing, the company reported a preliminary estimate of its cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024. According to the report, Immunocore estimates its cash and cash equivalents to be approximately $820 million at the end of 2024.

It is important to note that the information provided in the filing is preliminary and has not been audited. Immunocore highlighted that these numbers are subject to change pending the completion of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. There is a possibility that adjustments may be required based on further review, and such changes could have a material impact.

In addition to the financial update, Immunocore also disclosed its strategic priorities for 2025. The company issued a press release on January 10, 2025, detailing its strategic goals for the year. Alongside this, the company updated its corporate presentation to reflect recent business and strategic developments. This updated presentation will be used in various meetings with analysts, investors, and other stakeholders, including a presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Furthermore, Immunocore published an updated pipeline chart highlighting KIMMRAK and its therapeutic candidates in development. The pipeline chart provides insights into the various programs, targets, and indications that the company is actively pursuing. This information was included as Exhibit 99.3 in the Form 8-K filing.

The details shared in this filing, including the press release, corporate presentation, and pipeline chart, are considered as regulatory disclosure by Immunocore. These materials are being furnished for informational purposes and are not to be construed as being “filed” for compliance purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders interested in accessing the full details of Immunocore’s recent updates and financial estimates as of December 31, 2024, can find the relevant exhibits attached to the Form 8-K filing on the company’s website.

The Form 8-K filing was duly signed by Bahija Jallal, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore Holdings plc, on behalf of the company on January 10, 2025.

