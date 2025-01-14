Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.65 on Monday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.