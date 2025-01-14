Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.65 on Monday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.38% of Educational Development worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

