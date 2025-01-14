Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $0.40 on Monday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.57% of Cutera worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Articles

