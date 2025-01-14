Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

