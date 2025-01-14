Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
