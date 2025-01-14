Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.82. Remark has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.49.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

