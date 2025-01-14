Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.82. Remark has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.49.

About Remark

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.