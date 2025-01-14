Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.04. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.