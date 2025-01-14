StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.93 on Monday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

