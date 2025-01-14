SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SIF opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.