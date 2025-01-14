Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
