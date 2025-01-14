Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,935 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.40. This represents a 7.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 42,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $121,562.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,880,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,329.93. This represents a 2.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 424,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,016. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.