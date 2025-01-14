StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

