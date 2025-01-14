Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.95% of Reading International worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

