Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

