LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LiqTech International Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LIQT stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.00. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

