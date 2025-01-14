RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

