Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.87 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

