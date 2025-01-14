Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.05.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.