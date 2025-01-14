Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 125.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 425,505 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 439.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 349,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 284,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.