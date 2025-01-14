Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

