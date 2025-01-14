Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of OVBC opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.08.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.