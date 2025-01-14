Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 8.5 %

Insider Activity

MLSS stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

