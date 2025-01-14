Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.