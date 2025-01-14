StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

