Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$22.25 in a report on Monday.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.76. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.59 and a one year high of C$21.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.