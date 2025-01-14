PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.