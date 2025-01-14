PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Raymond James

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UNFree Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

