National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRU. Desjardins raised their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a C$98.00 target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.33.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$90.21 on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$67.85 and a 1-year high of C$94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

